Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Buys 23,200 Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of CNXA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

