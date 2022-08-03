Patrick H. Kinzler Acquires 2,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLFY stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $332.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 581,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

