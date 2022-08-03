Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARWR stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

