Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
ARWR stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.