Mark E. Jr. Jones Sells 1,600 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark E. Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $59,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

