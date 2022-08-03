David E. Oreilly Sells 7,145 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

ORLY stock opened at $708.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

