Bally’s (BALY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally’s Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BALY opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALY. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

