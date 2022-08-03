Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chuy’s Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $438.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.77.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
