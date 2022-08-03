EVE (EVEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

EVE Trading Down 6.8 %

EVEX stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. EVE has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

