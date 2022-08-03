Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 54.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

