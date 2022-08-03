NRG Energy (NRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. NRG Energy has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 281.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 110.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

