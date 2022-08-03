Hussein Mecklai Sells 871 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $72,449.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $1,428,051.25.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10.

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $24,901.62.

Shares of PI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

