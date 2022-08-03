ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CAO Karl D. Schwartz Sells 2,000 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.00 and a beta of 1.31. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. ATI had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ATI by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 33.5% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 324,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,311 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 180.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

