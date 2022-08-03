Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.99 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

