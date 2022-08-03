Darren Zeidel Sells 111 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AON opened at $280.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.43.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 639.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

