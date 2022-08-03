Chetan Rohit Mehta Buys 10,200 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,438.78.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$173.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFW. Raymond James cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

