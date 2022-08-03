Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
