Jane Fogarty Buys 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.4 %

Concentrix stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

