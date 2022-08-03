Jane Fogarty Buys 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Concentrix Trading Down 0.4 %
Concentrix stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.