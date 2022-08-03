Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 9,300 Shares

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,567,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,127,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $84,983.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,536,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

