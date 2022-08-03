Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 128.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $533,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $388,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

