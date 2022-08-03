LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $0.64-$0.68 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 609,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

