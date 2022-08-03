Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Cimpress Price Performance
Shares of CMPR opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $967.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
