Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $967.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 43.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading

