Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Assumes” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RZLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.84. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $3,864,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 155,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

