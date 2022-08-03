Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Okta Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.