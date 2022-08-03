Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.64.
Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
