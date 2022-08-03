Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $150,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.6% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,102,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

