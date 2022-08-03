Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $16.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.16.

Apple stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

