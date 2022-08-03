Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.16.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

