SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

