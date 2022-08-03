Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $29.36

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

