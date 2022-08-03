Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,192.50.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $189.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

