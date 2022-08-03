Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $39.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

