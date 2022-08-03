Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($76.29) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.98) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

