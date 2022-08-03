National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

