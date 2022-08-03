Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

PKIUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKIUF stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

