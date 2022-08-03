State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.41 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 548,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 5,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 881,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 498,873 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

