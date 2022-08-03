State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,547 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.