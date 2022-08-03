State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TowneBank by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

