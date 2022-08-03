Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $1.36

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.36.

TREVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.53. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

