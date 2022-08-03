Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.79.

Arista Networks stock opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

