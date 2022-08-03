Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.79.
Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
