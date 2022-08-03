Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a maintains rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Ameresco Trading Up 10.7 %

Ameresco stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

