Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

