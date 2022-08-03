Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.