Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Price Target Increased to €28.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

