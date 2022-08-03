State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of First Merchants worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

