Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83.

