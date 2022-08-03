Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

