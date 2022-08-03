Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,845. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $239.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.