Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

