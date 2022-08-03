CompoSecure (CMPO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CompoSecure to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. CompoSecure has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, analysts expect CompoSecure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault purchased 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,366,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,894,049.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 234,665 shares of company stock worth $1,613,498 over the last three months. 23.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $76,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

