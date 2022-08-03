APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
APi Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of APG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Activity at APi Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.