APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

