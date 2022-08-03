Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Crocs has set its FY22 guidance at $10.05-10.65 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CROX opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
