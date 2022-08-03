Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Crocs has set its FY22 guidance at $10.05-10.65 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

